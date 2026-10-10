Il Lombardia 2026 LIVE - Remco Evenepoel, Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas all in contention for wide-open final monument of the year
Traditional series of short, punchy climbs across 239km, acting as the final challenge for the last Monument of 2026
Il Lombardia 2026 - everything you need to know
Il Lombardia 2026 - contenders
How to watch 2026 Il Lombardia
Race Situation
The race begins at 11 AM CET
The riders have only recently set off from the unofficial start, which was delayed as the peloton staged a protest. Remco Evenepoel explained via microphone to the crowd that they were protesting about recent failures of organisers to protect their safety, in a series of incidents that have been especially shocking since the death of Finlay Tarling.
“We want to make the statement to show to the whole world that we cannot keep accepting the act that guys keep getting injured or literally dying”
On behalf of the peloton, Evenepoel said that his message to the organisers of this and future races was: !please make sure that we can race safely, and that we can just do what we like to do without being worried about cars and motorbikes…coming onto the course”
One rider who didn’t take part in the Guard of Honour was Primož Roglič. There have been rumours that the Slovenian might be on the brink of retirement, and he himself did not rule out. But his absence from the Guard suggests that he has not made a definitive decision to do so.
Primož Roglič says 'it's possible' Il Lombardia will be the final race of his career
There are five retirees in total going through the guard of honour - Pello Bilbao, Ion Izagirre, Rudy Molard, Odd Christian Eiking and Bauke Mollema. All have enjoyed storied careers, and will hope to end their careers in style today.
Today will be the final day in the career of many big name riders, and the peloton have formed a guard of honour at the start to see them off.
It might poetically be known as Race of the Falling Leaves for its autumnal setting, but the conditions today early on are reflecting the grey, grimmer side to this time of year. There are clouds hanging over the peloton as they wait at the start, and a pressing threat of rain, even if things remain dry for not.
No race in the cycling calendar has been dominated by a single man in recent years as Il Lombardia has been by Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian has won a record-breaking five editions in succession, each year with increasing supremacy.
Now, however, that run will come to an end. The defending champion is out injured, and in his absence we are set for a wide-open race.
Hello and welcome to the 2026 edition of Il Lombardia!
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