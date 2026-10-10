Il Lombardia 2026 LIVE - Remco Evenepoel, Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas all in contention for wide-open final monument of the year

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The riders have only recently set off from the unofficial start, which was delayed as the peloton staged a protest. Remco Evenepoel explained via microphone to the crowd that they were protesting about recent failures of organisers to protect their safety, in a series of incidents that have been especially shocking since the death of Finlay Tarling.

“We want to make the statement to show to the whole world that we cannot keep accepting the act that guys keep getting injured or literally dying”

On behalf of the peloton, Evenepoel said that his message to the organisers of this and future races was: !please make sure that we can race safely, and that we can just do what we like to do without being worried about cars and motorbikes…coming onto the course”