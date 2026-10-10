Il Lombardia 2026 LIVE - Remco Evenepoel, Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas all in contention for wide-open final monument of the year

Traditional series of short, punchy climbs across 239km, acting as the final challenge for the last Monument of 2026

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A general view of the peloton racing at Il Lombardia
A general view of the peloton racing at Il Lombardia (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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2026 route of Il Lombardia

2026 route of Il Lombardia (Image credit: RCS)

There are five retirees in total going through the guard of honour - Pello Bilbao, Ion Izagirre, Rudy Molard, Odd Christian Eiking and Bauke Mollema. All have enjoyed storied careers, and will hope to end their careers in style today.

Today will be the final day in the career of many big name riders, and the peloton have formed a guard of honour at the start to see them off.

It might poetically be known as Race of the Falling Leaves for its autumnal setting, but the conditions today early on are reflecting the grey, grimmer side to this time of year. There are clouds hanging over the peloton as they wait at the start, and a pressing threat of rain, even if things remain dry for not.

Hello and welcome to the 2026 edition of Il Lombardia!

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