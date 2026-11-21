Tadej Pogačar has suggested that he will try to win all three Grand Tours in one season, but his focus heading into 2027 remains on claiming a record-breaking sixth Tour de France, an elusive Paris-Roubaix title and a third road world championships.

Earlier this year, Belgian great Eddy Merckx predicted that the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider was capable of winning the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España in one season - an unprecedented feat.

When Merckx’s words were put to Pogačar during an annual Padel event organised by the A&J Sport Sport Management Agency - of which Pogačar is a client - the Slovenian admitted that this gargantuan target would likely be something he will aim for in the coming years.

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"Merckx said I should try to race the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta in the same year ? I don't rule it out; in fact, I'll try sooner or later, but not in 2027,” he said, according to tuttobiciweb.it.

He went on to outline his biggest goals for next season; saying that first he plans to complete the set of winning all five monuments during his career. He would join an elusive club which also includes Merckx, Roger de Vlaeminck and Rik van Looy if he were to win Paris-Roubaix.

“Next season, it's more likely you'll see me chasing a sixth yellow jersey. Paris-Roubaix? It will be one of my goals; trying to win it is a fascinating and complex challenge; otherwise, it wouldn't be called the Hell of the North. It really excites me,"

“I think there is a good chance that both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix will be on my calendar again,” Pogačar added when speaking to HLN at the padel event. “I am really looking forward to it; they are great races.”

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Ahead of his grander ambitions in 2027, Pogačar's early-season calendar has not yet been confirmed. However, he has previously suggested returning to the UAE Tour, an important race for the team’s owners, which he won in 2021, 2022 and 2025.

Pogačar may also return to Strade Bianche, but last year said that he was unlikely to race Milano-Sanremo again after his 2026 triumph over Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) on the Via Roma.

Another tilt at the Vuelta a España is also likely for Pogačar next season.

The Vuelta still eludes Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Now I feel great’

It has been an unusual few months for Pogačar following the crash that ended his Vuelta a España challenge on the road to Xeraco. He is much more familiar with ending his season on a high note.

After leading the race for its entirety, Pogačar suffered a fractured left collarbone, concussion and three fractured vertebrae, saying that he was “happy to be alive” after hitting a rock on the road at speed.

Since then, Pogačar has been focussing on recovery and has now been back on the bike for several weeks.

“The first rides back were quite tough,” Pogačar said to HLN. “But over the last week I’m starting to feel really good again. I’m enjoying the long training sessions again and putting a lot of work into my legs.”

"Now I feel great, I'm training and I want to get back to racing. I'm confident I can get back to my previous level, or even better,” he said to tuttobiciweb.

Now, attention turns to winter training camps with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team and planning for 2027.

"I have learned a lot in the last few weeks. Even negative experiences hold lessons. At the next training camps, I will speak with the management and trainers of UAE Team Emirates XRG and we will establish the action plan, but I have a good feeling.”

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