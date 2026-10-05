'The last jersey I still wanted and needed' – Champion of championships Remco Evenepoel completes the set with eighth elite title out of eight

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Belgian adds European title in Slovenia to illustrious palmarès, with 24th medal as a pro at eligible championships

Gold medalist, Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium celebrates after the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 196.3km one day race from Ljubljana to Sencur on October 04, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel celebrates with his Belgium teammates after winning the European road title in Slovenia at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is undeniably one of the greatest riders of this ongoing generation, but as he added the UEC European Championships road race title to his already illustrious palmarès in Slovenia, the Belgian completed the set of winning all eight championship titles available to him.

Across the two disciplines of the road race and individual time trial, at just 26, Evenepoel has now won both at the Belgian National Championships, European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games, in a run spanning back seven years, with 24 medals won at the elite level.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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