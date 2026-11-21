Paula Blasi wore the white jersey en route to the fifth overall finish at this year's Tour de France Femmes

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué has said that he's not expecting the team's big new addition, Paula Blasi, to win the Tour de France Femmes straight away despite her stunning 2026 season.

Spanish racer Blasi is moving to her "home" team for 2027 after leaving her UAE Team L'IMAD contract a year early, a move which was rumoured since the eve of this year's Tour.

She emerged as one of the world's best climbers this season, first winning Amstel Gold Race and then triumphing at La Vuelta Femenina via a final-day turnaround. She finished fifth at the Tour de France Femmes, too, having won the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées and Volta a Catalunya earlier in the summer.

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Blasi is set to share leadership at Movistar with Marlen Reusser, who led the race for several days this year. But Unzué isn't placing overly high expectations on her right away.

"I wouldn't set her that target. I don't think it's wise to assume she can win it just yet," Unzué told Marca at the Espansión & Marca Business Sport Forum this week.

"What we can be sure of is that she’s a talented young woman and, above all, she’s made incredible progress over the last two years – which allows you to dream and ask questions like the one you’ve just asked me.

"But I think she needs to consolidate her form and mature. In a couple of years’ time, she may well have gained that experience – which is also very necessary – and, combined with her current standard and her progress, this will enable her to be in contention for the Tour and, why not, to win it."

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Blasi raced to fifth overall at this year's Tour, jumping up two spots on the final day to finish 6:13 down on yellow jersey Demi Vollering after supporting Elisa Longo Borghini to a spot on the final podium.

That's a big gap to bridge in one year, and Unzué is realistic about the chances of getting there in just 12 months.

"Of course, I’m not ruling anything out – I don’t want anyone to misunderstand me. We must be ambitious in our goals, but also realistic. Setting goals is very easy; achieving them is much harder. And sometimes that has very unpleasant implications," he said.

While Blasi may have to wait to experience Tour de France Femmes success, Movistar can be hopeful of challenging for at least one of the year's Grand Tours with Reusser and Blasi.

The team heads into 2027 with a Grand Tour win on their palmarès after Enric Mas delivered the men's team's first at one of cycling's biggest races since Richard Carapaz's 2019 Giro d'Italia triumph.

Mas has said he wants to keep that momentum going and try to win another Grand Tour – can he do it?

"Above all, what I want is to see him perform at the level he showed at the end of the season – a level that earned him a reward he thoroughly deserved," Unzué said.

"Of course we want to win, we'll work towards it, and we're determined to achieve it, but for now I'd be happy if he were part of the select group of four or five riders who compete in the Grand Tours and who, when the time comes, are capable of winning them.

"I think this year’s Vuelta will have given him a lot of confidence, and I hope that, with that extra bit of effort the rest of the team needs to put in, we’ll be able to come close to – and, why not – win another Grand Tour."

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