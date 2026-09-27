'The lights went out' – No excuses for disappointed Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert as they fail to deliver on expectations at World Championships

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Off day sees pre-race favourite finish 12th as co-leader ends up 28th after getting dropped by eternal rival Van der Poel

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium crosses the finish line during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium entered the elite men's road race at the UCI World Championships as the favourites, with Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert representing two of the top five contenders for Sunday's main event in Montreal.

But as the 270km epic began to unfold, it quickly became clear that neither of them were at the level they were hoping to be, as an early attack from van Aert with 88km remaining saw him go up the road in the break, only to be dropped by an acceleration from his eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) 14km later.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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