In a move more akin to the world of football than professional cycling, Marcos Freire, the son of three-time world champion Oscar Freire, has been sent ‘on loan’ to a Spanish amateur team for most of the 2027 season.

Freire signed for UAE Team Emirates Gen Z in 2025, racing two seasons with the development team. From January, the 20-year-old will ride for Caja Rural-Alea, a Spanish club team and feeder squad to ProTeam Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, which competed in the 2026 men’s Tour de France.

The youngster has been told by the Emirati team’s management that he will race the Spanish domestic circuit between January and August, with a possible spell as a stagiaire with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG WorldTour team to follow if he impresses.

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The loan-style move is one that is rare within professional cycling. At times, teams will transfer a rider to its development team in order to free-up space in its WorldTour roster, often with a promise that the rider will be promoted back to the top level the following year. A recent example of this occurred ahead of the 2025 season, when sprinter Gleb Syritsa was demoted to XDS-Astana’s development team to make space for Chinese racer Haoyu Su, before racing with the WorldTour team again the following year.

However, a rider temporarily moving to a squad outside of their team’s organisation with a promise of returning is exceedingly rare.

Freire’s strongest results during his time with UAE Team Emirates Gen Z include a second-place on the third stage of the Volta a Portugal do Futuro this year and ninth in the under-23 GP della Liberazione in Italy. He has also stepped-up to deputise with the WorldTour squad on several occasions.

Caja Rural-Alea races the highly-competitive Copa España and other national and .2-level races in Spain and South America. Graduates from the team include the likes of Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana), Haimar Etxeberria (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Abel Balderstone, who will join UAE Team Emirates-XRG next season.

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Freire will continue to work alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s technical staff during his time with the Spanish club team.

Freire’s father, Oscar, won the world championships in 1999, 2001 and 2004. He was also a three-time winner of Milano-Sanremo and won the Tour de France green jersey in 2008. He is regarded as one of the sport’s greats.

Speaking to Marca during the Tour de France criterium in Singapore, Freire said that the move had been brokered by UAE Team Emirates-XRG Sport Director Matxin Joxean Fernandez, who has had a long-time personal relationship with his father.

“I'm very relaxed because Matxin is like a second father to me. He's given me the opportunity to ride, in principle, from January to August with Caja Rural-Alea, and after that, it all depends on me and my level to be able to move up as a stagiaire from August onwards,” Freire explained.

“I'll keep my nutritionist, my coach, and all the resources from the UAE team, but I'll be wearing different colours.”

Freire is yet to meet up with his new team, with a training camp set to take place in December to settle in to his new surroundings.

“We'll have a training camp on December 14th in Mojácar, Almería. They'll give us bikes, clothing, and all the new gear there; I'll meet the new directors, teammates, and the whole staff. I'm eager to get started and I'm happy because it's not a step backward, it might even be a step forward, even if it's not immediately obvious.”

Freire was also asked about the pressure that rests upon him. Not only is he the son of an all-time great, he is also part of the world's top team.

“Ultimately, the weight of being on the best team in the world, being young, being the son of who I am… it all adds up."

"There's definitely a weight to it, but the happiness and pride in wearing this jersey is immense.”

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