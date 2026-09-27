Road World Championships 2026 elite men's road race LIVE - Who will be Pogačar's successor? The battle for the rainbow jersey ignites in Montreal

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The huge peloton, of 184 riders, is off for the - unusual in a world championship - 4km neutral section before the flag drop.

Starting on the South Shore, in Brossard, the men head south for a loop through seven other municipalities in the Montérégie region such as Carignan, Chambly, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Richelieu, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu before returning to Brossard and heading to Montréal.

The peloton will then ride the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards the Mount Royal circuit, which the men will do 12 times. The now-iconic circuit features several major challenges: the Voie Camillien-Houde, the Chemin de la Polytechnique, and the tough false flat rising along Avenue du Parc to the line.

It is the same circuit that all the road races faced. The elite men will race the circuit 12 times.

The first passing across the finish line will be with 160.8km to go.