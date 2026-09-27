Road World Championships 2026 elite men's road race LIVE - Who will be Pogačar's successor? The battle for the rainbow jersey ignites in Montreal

Elite men tackle 273.4km race for the rainbow jersey at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal

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Belgian Louis Vervaeke, Belgian Remco Evenepoel, Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks, Belgian Quinten Hermans and Belgian Florian Vermeersch pictured in action during the elite men road race (267,5 km) at the cycling road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday 28 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Flag drop - 273.7km to go

The huge peloton, of 184 riders, is off for the - unusual in a world championship - 4km neutral section before the flag drop.

It’s a cool morning in Brossard for the start, with cloudy skies and temperatures around 14°C. There’s a 10% chance of rain, with winds of 18 km/h across the Greater Montreal region.

10 minutes to the start of the race, where the men will face 3802 metres of elevation gain over the 273.7km course highlighted by the closing Mount Royal circuit.

The last two days of racing have seen 2-up sprints and solo breaks decide the winner. Yesterday’s elite women’s race delivered a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat finale. How will today’s winner be decided?

Yesterday, on his final day as elite men’s road race World Champion, Tadej Pogačar returned to riding outdoors, 28 days after breaking his collarbone and neck in a crash at the Vuelta a España.

Hi. Bonjour. Welcome to our live report on Cyclingnews for the elite men’s road race, the final event of the 2026 UCI World Road Championships in Montréal, Canada. What a great week of racing we’ve had so far.

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