Tadej Pogačar's absence changes everything – How will World Championships strategies and tactics be rewritten in Montreal?

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No Pogačar swings the balance in favour of Remco Evenepoel, but can he produce similar solo dominance with Wout van Aert as co-leader?

Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium and Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia attack in the breakaway during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 202.5km race from Privas to Guilherand-Granges on October 05, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As soon as UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed that even Tadej Pogačar was going to be unable to come back from his crash at the Vuelta a España in time for the World Championships and the rest of the 2026 season, the entire complexion of the next two months of racing changed completely.

Ask anyone to predict how the remainder of the Vuelta, Worlds, the European Championships, and the final Monument of the year at Il Lombardia were going to go before August 29, and no one would have said anything but a clean sweep from Pogačar.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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