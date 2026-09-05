Tadej Pogačar to miss remainder of 2026 season after Vuelta a España crash, but extends UAE Team Emirates-XRG contract until 2032

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'Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs' says Slovenian

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) during the 2026 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar will miss the rest of the 2026 season after his crash at the Vuelta a España, UAE Team Emirates-XRG confirmed on Saturday.

This means he will miss out on defending his titles at the World Championships in Canada, the European Championships at home in Slovenia, and Il Lombardia.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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