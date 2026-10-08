Evenepoel and Del Toro the favourites, but Il Lombardia is wide open – Analysing the contenders

By
Published

In the absence of Tadej Pogačar, a new champion will be crowned for the first time since 2020

Giulio Ciccone and Remco Evenepoel at the start of the Clasica San Sebastian
Giulio Ciccone and Remco Evenepoel have been going head-to-head frequently this fall and are two favourites for Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The final Monument of the 2026 season, Il Lombardia, is upon us and we have a fantastic race in prospect thanks to a fascinating array of contenders, who we're going to delve into right here.

There's nowhere else to start than with an absentee, Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian has won this race five years in a row, and so his absence leaves a void in which a very different Lombardia should emerge – at least compared to the last couple of processions.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.