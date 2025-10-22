How to watch the 2025 UCI Track World Championships – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch the Track World Championships this week as the main event of the track racing season rolls around, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

The world's top track stars are heading to Chile this week to battle for a host of rainbow jersey across various events, including the team and individual pursuit, omnium, keirin, team and individual sprints, madison, scratch, points race, elimination, and 1km time trial.

341 riders will do battle for a total of 22 rainbow jerseys across the five-day event, held in Santiago, Chile, with worldwide broadcasting of all the action.

The Track Worlds will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in some countries, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Track World Championships online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch the Track World Championships for FREE

You can watch the Track World Championships for free in many countries.

In the UK, public broadcaster has extensive coverage of the event across its TV channels and its streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

Likewise, numerous European countries enjoy free coverage, including Italy (RAI), Belgium (Sporza), and Spain (RTVE Play).

Meanwhile, the UCI is offering free live streaming on its own UCI YouTube channel. This is mostly reserved for countries without a dedicated broadcast deal, so will be geo-blocked in the UK, North America, and Australia. It's widely available for those in Asia and Africa.

Away from home right now? Unblock your home stream from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch the Track World Championships from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Track World Championships in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans have a choice for watching the Track World Championships: TNT Sports or the BBC.

TNT Sports is familiar to committed cycling fans, holding the rights to almost the entire calendar, with streaming available on Discovery+ for £30.99 a month.

BBC coverage, meanwhile, opens up the event to a wider audience, with the British public service broadcaster continuing its commitment to airing all of cycling's World Championships. Coverage is free, with some action on terrestrial TV and more on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

How to watch the Track World Championships in the USA

The Track World Championships will be aired by the cycling streaming service FloBikes in the USA.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $30 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at $150.

Can I watch the Track World Championships in Canada?

In Canada, the Track World Championships will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Can I watch the Track World Championships in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Track World Championships action via the streaming service Stan.

Stan comes with the option of three packages – basic for $12 a month, standard for $17 a month, and premium for $22 a month. The Stan Sport add-on option will cost another $20 a month on top of any of those three packages.