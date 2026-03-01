How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne – Live streams, TV channels, schedule for part two of the Flemish Opening Weekend

Watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne today for the second instalment of the men's Opening Weekend, following on from yesterday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, with all the TV and streaming information in this guide.

On Sunday, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne arrives with 12 climbs across 194.9 kilometres from Kortrijk to Kuurne. Belgian sprinter Philipsen won last year and this time will face off against Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling), Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and other top sprinters.

But it's not all about the sprinters, with the race often going the way of the attackers if the right rider or group can blow the race apart.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, and Canada, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium, so read on for all the details on how to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for free?

The 2026 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in the host country of Belgium.

Flemish public broadcaster VRT is showing the race on TV and the Sporza website. Down in French-speaking Wallonia, public broadcaster RTBF has the race, with streaming on the Auvio service.

Geo-restrictions apply. If you are based in Belgium but currently outside of the country, then you can still tune in by using a virtual private network (VPN) - more on that below.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that’s brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we’d recommend NordVPN.

Watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne with this NordVPN deal ✅ Unblocks Streaming Services

✅ 70% Off Right Now

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Free Amazon Gift Card

Where can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+, with coverage starting at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

It might be a touch late to add TNT Sports to your TV package but you can sign up to stream the race via Discovery+ in no time. Subscriptions cost £30.99 per month.

Where can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the USA

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service HBO Max, which costs $18.49 a month for the plan that includes live sports.

Note, Flobikes does have the rights in Canada but users in the USA will be geo-blocked from the live stream.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in Canada

In Canada, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne race will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes ($39.99 a month).

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Schedule & Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Start Finish (approx) Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 12:10 CET

11:10 GMT

06:10 ET 17:00 CET

16:00 GMT

11:00 ET