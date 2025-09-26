UCI retires Muriel Furrer's race number 84 in junior women's road races, one year on from tragic death after crash at World Championships

No rider to be assigned the number 84 at all future junior women's road races at Worlds, in tribute to Swiss rider

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: The screen shows cyclist Muriel Furrer, who sadly passed away after suffering a severe head injury at the UCI Paracycling and Road World Championships 2024during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s U23 Road Race a 173.6km one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 27, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
One year on from Swiss rider Murriel Furrer's tragic death following a crash at the World Championships, the UCI has decided to retire the race number she wore during the junior road race in Zurich.

In tribute to Furrer, no rider will wear 84 in Saturday's junior women's road race in Kigali, Rwanda, and it will no longer be assigned at future women's junior road races at Worlds.

This came after a test of GPS tracking devices at the Tour de Romandie Féminin, and despite that test's complications, it faced no pushback from national federations at Worlds. Its implementation will hopefully avoid a repeat of the unfortunate events which led to Furrer's death a year ago on September 27.

