Driver of Itzulia Basque Country race doctor's car expelled from race for causing Mikel Landa stage 2 crash

News
By published

Driver fined 500 Swiss Francs after high speed downhill crash, Landa DNS for stage 3

Mikel Landa after a stage in the 2026 Volta a Catalunya
Mikel Landa after a stage in the 2026 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

UCI commissaires have expelled the Itzulia Basque Country race doctor's car – although in practice this means the individual driving the vehicle in question – from the event after causing the crash that left local star Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) injured during stage 2 and finally out of the race.

On the high-speed, narrow descent of the first-category San Miguel de Aralar, Landa fell heavily after he collided with the race doctor's car.

Article continues below

Soudal-QuickStep management was highly critical of the incident in Itzulia Basque Country, with team CEO Jurgen Foré telling Het Nieuwsblad, "He was just 10 seconds behind the group in front. Why would a doctor’s car need to overtake riders in that situation? It’s incomprehensible.”

“We do everything for safety, and then something like this happens. As a team, you are left with nothing, and you still have to handle the consequences.”

TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.