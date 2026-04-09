NSN Devo rider suspended for punching another rider during Ster van Zwolle

The UCI announced on Thursday that it has suspended New Zealand's Kiaan Watts (NSN Devo Team) from April 9, 2026, through May 2, 2026, following disciplinary proceedings.

The 24-year-old was competing in the 1.2-ranked Ster van Zwolle in the Netherlands when he was caught on video hitting Marijn Maas (BEAT CC p/b Saxo) at the front of the peloton with 33km to go. The race jury disqualified him for the incident, and his team pulled him out of his next race, the Dorpenomloop Rucphen.

"Video footage of the incident at the Dutch event on 7 March 2026 showed Kiaan Watts reaching towards another rider and delivering him a closed fist punch," the UCI announcement stated.

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"The rider acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.009 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanction proposed by the UCI. Besides the sanctions imposed by the Commissaires’ Panel during the race (cf. the disqualification from the race, the payment of a fine of CHF 200 and the deduction of 25 UCI Points), Kiaan Watts will serve a period of suspension of 25 days, with the one-day suspension imposed on the rider by his team on 8 March 2026 being credited from the period of suspension."

"The UCI issues a reminder that, as holders of UCI licences and members of the cycling community, riders enjoy rights and assume responsibilities aimed at promoting the values of cycling and protecting the integrity of the sport. These rights and responsibilities are set out in the Riders’ Charter of Rights and Responsibilities. Respecting this Charter fosters an environment in which sportsmanship, fairness, and respect prevail."

Hey @UCI_cycling we already have red cards as well? #stervanzwolle pic.twitter.com/fQAuNkiRlIMarch 7, 2026