Swiss rider Muriel Furrer dies after World Championship crash

18-year-old suffered serious head injuries during Thursday's junior women's road race

Muriel Furrer passed away after a crash during the junior women's road race (Image credit: UCI)

Muriel Furrer has died from the injuries she sustained in her crash during the junior women’s road at the UCI World Championships in Zurich. She was 18 years old.

The Swiss rider sustained a serious head injury in the crash, which is understood to have taken place near Küsnacht on the Worlds finishing circuit. After the race, Furrer was airlifted by helicopter for treatment at Zurich University Hospital.

