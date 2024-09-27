Swiss rider Muriel Furrer dies after World Championship crash

Muriel Furrer passed away after a crash during the junior women's road race

Muriel Furrer has died from the injuries she sustained in her crash during the junior women’s road at the UCI World Championships in Zurich. She was 18 years old.

The Swiss rider sustained a serious head injury in the crash, which is understood to have taken place near Küsnacht on the Worlds finishing circuit. After the race, Furrer was airlifted by helicopter for treatment at Zurich University Hospital.

Furrer’s death was announced by the UCI and the Zurich Worlds organising committee on Friday afternoon during the under-23 men's road race.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” read the statement.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.

"The 18-year-old rider fell heavily yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the Junior Women road race, and suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital."

Although Furrer’s condition was described as critical overnight, the UCI confirmed on Friday morning that the day’s scheduled racing would proceed as planned, at the request of the rider’s family.

The UCI stated earlier on Friday that there were “still no established facts regarding how the accident happened,” adding that “investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing.”

More to follow.