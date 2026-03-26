'A reckless act' – Climate activist arrested and may face charges and legal complaints after obstructing peloton during Ronde Van Brugge

A protestor sits on the road while riders compete in the 'Ronde van Brugge' men's elite one-day cycling race, 202,9 km from and to Bruges on March 25, 2026. (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

The climate activist who sat in front of an oncoming peloton at the Ronde Van Brugge has been arrested and is facing public prosecution as well as legal action from a number of different parties.

A man wearing a white t-shirt with the message 'kids dying by the climate crisis in 3,2,1...' sat facing the riders before jumping out of the way. Soon after, there was a crash behind involving the defending champion Juan Sebastian Molano, although it's unclear exactly how it occurred.

It was later widely reported in the Belgian media that the protester is a well-known climate activist who has previously pulled a number of high-profile awareness-raising stunts, including running onto the course of the Tour of Flanders. They have not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident.

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According to reports in Belgium, they were arrested by police at the scene and remain in custody pending an investigation.

“The necessary investigative actions are currently being carried out to determine the precise circumstances of the incident,” said a spokesperson for the West Flanders public prosecutor's office on Thursday morning, according to the De Morgen newspaper. “This includes analysing camera footage and questioning witnesses.”

Police spokeswoman Lien Depoorter added: "We are investigating whether the crash was caused by him and what his intentions were," according to De Standaard.

According to the press agency Belga, he has been arrested on suspicion of "intentional assault and battery and malicious obstruction of traffic".

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Molano's crash was not captured in the race footage, although he was seen remonstrating with a race official, who had stopped and parked his motorbike at the side of the road near where the protester had been sitting.

Even before the peloton reached the activist, there was a crash, with a bump of shoulders sending a Decathlon CMA CGM rider out into the field. It is unclear whether that particular crash is part of the public prosecutor's investigation, but it could be part of the legal complaints coming the way of the protester.

VRT reports that four teams have filed formal complaints, while race organiser Golazo and the Belgian Cycling Federation have also filed complaints of their own. In theory, a team could seek compensation for damaged equipment or rider injuries if they can be proven to have resulted from the actions of the protester.

Golazo will not seek financial compensation – "because it is difficult to prove any specific damage apart from the damage to the reputation of the race and cycling in general" – but was scathing in its view of the disruption to its race.

"It's completely irresponsible, because his action put the riders, spectators and staff all at risk," said Golazo director, Christophe Impens, according to VRT. "All in all, it didn’t turn out too badly, so to speak. But imagine if the entire peloton had crashed into him en masse. This could have been so much worse."

Belgian Cycling added its name to the list of plaintiffs on Thursday morning,

"The incident caused a delay in the caravan, which resulted in a crash within the peloton," read a statement from the federation, which openly linked the crash to the protester. "It is a reckless act that Belgian Cycling strongly disapproves of. As the injured party, Belgian Cycling has decided to file an official complaint.

"Although the federation does not condemn the right to freedom of expression or the message, the safety of the peloton and the followers in the caravan must never be jeopardised by this type of action."

Belgian Cycling had recently launched a new campaign dubbed 'support with heart, not hate', in response to a growing number of disruptive incidents, including abuse and objects being hurled towards riders.

"The message is clear: respect for the race also means respect for everyone's safety," Belgian Cycling reiterated.