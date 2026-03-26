'A reckless act' – Climate activist arrested and may face charges and legal complaints after obstructing peloton during Ronde Van Brugge

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An investigation is underway after the incident in Wednesday's race

A protestor sits on the road while riders compete in the &#039;Ronde van Brugge&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 202,9 km from and to Bruges on March 25, 2026. (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
A protestor sits on the road while riders compete in the 'Ronde van Brugge' men's elite one-day cycling race, 202,9 km from and to Bruges on March 25, 2026. (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Image credit: Getty Images)

The climate activist who sat in front of an oncoming peloton at the Ronde Van Brugge has been arrested and is facing public prosecution as well as legal action from a number of different parties.

A man wearing a white t-shirt with the message 'kids dying by the climate crisis in 3,2,1...' sat facing the riders before jumping out of the way. Soon after, there was a crash behind involving the defending champion Juan Sebastian Molano, although it's unclear exactly how it occurred.

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“The necessary investigative actions are currently being carried out to determine the precise circumstances of the incident,” said a spokesperson for the West Flanders public prosecutor's office on Thursday morning, according to the De Morgen newspaper. “This includes analysing camera footage and questioning witnesses.”

Golazo will not seek financial compensation – "because it is difficult to prove any specific damage apart from the damage to the reputation of the race and cycling in general" – but was scathing in its view of the disruption to its race.

"It's completely irresponsible, because his action put the riders, spectators and staff all at risk," said Golazo director, Christophe Impens, according to VRT. "All in all, it didn’t turn out too badly, so to speak. But imagine if the entire peloton had crashed into him en masse. This could have been so much worse."

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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