Junior rider taken out by spectator while leading Paris-Roubaix – Video
'I was playing the game, but it’s also up to the spectators to pay attention' - Soren Bruyère Joumard
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The men’s junior race at Paris-Roubaix was impacted by a crash involving a spectator, with Frenchman Soren Bruyère Joumard hitting the deck hard when he collided with a fan while out front in the race.
Joumard was part of a three-rider move that had 40 seconds over the peloton with 16km to go, when the incident occurred on Carrefour de l'Arbre, sector 4 of cobblestones.
It happened just as he looked to be launching an attack. From the back of the group, Joumard accelerated hard up the left-hand side of the sector, using the small strip of smooth mud to the side of the cobblestones.Article continues below
As soon as he’d hit the front, he came crashing down, taking a big blow to the shoulder. He got back up quickly but his bike was broken, and his chances of victory sailed off into the distance.
Big drama in Paris-Roubaix juniors for the leading trio: Soren Bruyère Joumard crashes into a spectator and Gijs Winters goes down right after him! Dean Woolley alone at the front.Latest race situationWoolley+25 Winters+30 Wiersma+40 peloton pic.twitter.com/cO7A31dJ7uApril 12, 2026
Joumard reacts
“I’m really disappointed,” Joumard told Cyclingnews after riding to the finish in the Roubaix velodrome.
“The public are often very much leaning very much onto the pavè. I was looking for the smooth section on the side, people were making way, making way, until one person didn’t make way, and I hit him full in the shoulder.”
Joumard accepted some responsibility for the incident, acknowledging the risk he was running by seeking out the narrow strip of smoothness so close to the barriers.
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“I was playing the game, but it’s also up to the spectators to pay attention, I think,” he said.
“The spectators need to know that we can use the whole pavé – the middle and the strip on the side. I think it’s a bit the fault of the two. That’s racing. It’s not the first time it happens and it won’t be the last time.”
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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