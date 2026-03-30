No 'criminally relevant breach of duty' in death of Muriel Furrer during UCI Road World Championships as investigation closed

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Swiss rider spent 82 minutes alone in underbrush before being found

A black and white photo of Furrer is displayed on the big screen
On September 26, 2024, Muriel Furrer, 18, crashed during the UCI Road World Championships and was unattended for 82 minutes before being found. She died the next day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An investigation into the death of Muriel Furrer during the 2024 Road World Championships in Zurich has been closed without any fault being found against the UCI, according to the Zurich public prosecutor's office.

"Based on the police investigation, the cyclist's fall is considered a racing accident with no evidence of criminal conduct or contributory negligence on the part of the organiser, other race participants, or third parties," the public prosecutor's press release stated.

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However, her death and that of Gino Mäder during the Tour de Suisse in 2023 have put the UCI under pressure to implement more safety reforms.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.