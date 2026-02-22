Two spectators killed, six more injured after being hit by the driver of a caravan vehicle at the Tour du Rwanda
'The Rwanda National Police has launched investigations into the cause' confirm organisers of the Tour du Rwanda in a public statement
Organisers of the Tour du Rwanda have confirmed in a public statement that two spectators were killed and six more were injured after a caravan vehicle veered off course into the crowd during the opening stage on Sunday.
"The Management of the Tour du Rwanda regrets to inform the public of an accident that occurred today during Stage 1 in the Gabiro area, where a caravan vehicle veered off the road and hit several spectators," the event organisers released a public notice.
"Sadly, two people lost their lives and six others were injured. The injured are receiving care, and we are closely following their condition."
The organisers also confirmed that authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. "The Rwanda National Police has launched investigations into the cause," the statement read.
The opening stage of the Tour du Rwanda ran 173.6km from Rukomo to Rwamagana, and was won by Itamar Einhorn (NSN Cycling). The incident occurred roughly 100km into the race, between the intermediate sprints in Nyagatare and Kabarore.
"We extend our sincere condolences to the families affected and remain committed to public safety."
Following the stage, NSN Cycling Team expressed their condolences to the families of those involved in the incident.
"We send our condolences to everyone affected by today's events at the Tour du Rwanda. Our thoughts are with the friends and families of those impacted by this tragedy."
Rwanda's Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, also expressed her condolences in a public statement, "This is a very sad moment for Tour du Rwanda. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and we wish quick recovery to the injured," she wrote.
"This accident reminds us of the importance of road safety and always remain vigilant whether driving or cheering on the riders along the race. We wish good luck to all the teams and riders and look forward to a safe and successful Tour du Rwanda."
Cyclingnews has reached out to the organisers of the Tour du Rwanda for additional information and comment.
More to follow...
