Two spectators killed, six more injured after being hit by the driver of a caravan vehicle at the Tour du Rwanda

News
'The Rwanda National Police has launched investigations into the cause' confirm organisers of the Tour du Rwanda in a public statement

Tour du Rwanda
Tour du Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Tour du Rwanda have confirmed in a public statement that two spectators were killed and six more were injured after a caravan vehicle veered off course into the crowd during the opening stage on Sunday.

"The Management of the Tour du Rwanda regrets to inform the public of an accident that occurred today during Stage 1 in the Gabiro area, where a caravan vehicle veered off the road and hit several spectators," the event organisers released a public notice.

