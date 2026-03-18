GPS tracking devices to become mandatory as Lappartient warns ‘UCI will have no option but to enforce’ the technology if teams refuse to collaborate

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UCI clarifies that data transmission will be limited to speed and position dispute with teams during 2025 women's Tour de Romandie

The GPS tracker on a bike
(Image credit: NTT)

The introduction of mandatory GPS rider safety tracking to improve race safety has taken a step forward after last year's dispute over data ownership, with UCI President David Lappartient writing to teams, riders and race organisers to request "concrete proposals" and collaboration on which technology and systems should be used.

Domestique first published Lappartient's letter to teams, riders and race organisers. Cyclingnews has also obtained the letter.

The need for a GPS tracking system to improve rider safety was tragically highlighted by the death of Muriel Furrer at the World Championships in Zürich in 2024. She went off the road, but her serious crash was not seen, and so no immediate emergency treatment took place.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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