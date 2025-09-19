UCI confirms introduction of GPS tracking system across all races at Rwanda Road World Championships

Implementation comes a month after five teams were disqualified from Tour de Romandie Féminin in a dispute over GPS system trial

LA TZOUMAZ, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 16: A technician from the International Cycling Union (UCI) checks the GPS security tracker during the 4th Tour de Romandie Feminin 2025, Stage 2 a 123.2km stage from Conthey to La Tzoumaz 1522m / #UCIWWT / on August 16, 2025 in La Tzoumaz, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
A technician checks the GPS security tracker at the Tour de Romandie Féminin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has confirmed the introduction of a GPS rider tracking system at the Road Worlds Championships in Rwanda next week (September 21-28) to help locate riders if they crash and are not seen by race officials.

All riders in all categories will be equipped with a GPS tracking device at every event at the Worlds, with the tracking system enabling full monitoring of rider positions and speeds.

The UCI has previously tested the system at the Tour de Romandie Féminin in August with one rider per team equipped with the device. However, the test didn't go fully to plan after five teams were disqualified on the first day of racing following a dispute over the GPS devices.

Visma-Lease a Bike, Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto, EF Education-Oatly, Picnic-PostNL, and Lidl-Trek were disqualified from the race after they disagreed with the UCI over various aspects of the system's implementation – including safety, consent, and liability.

"This initiative is part of ongoing efforts of the UCI and SafeR to enhance the safety of professional road cyclists. The GPS safety tracking technology to be used in Rwanda was tested during the three stages of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, in Switzerland, which enabled it to be refined."

"In such a case, the rider's exact position will be transmitted to the relevant parties in the convoy – organisers, UCI Commissaires, medical and security services – so that appropriate measures can be taken without delay."

