'They didn't look good' – Kim Le Court-Pienaar gives update on serious Milan-San Remo Women crash which saw Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney among the fallers

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Several riders hit the deck hard on descent of penultimate climb of the Cipressa

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes during the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (R) and Kim Le Court-Pienaar (C) on the attack up the Cipressa during the 2026 Milan-San Remo Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto) and Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), two riders who figured among the favourites for Milan-San Remo Women, were forced out of contention in the final of the race on Saturday after getting caught in a serious crash on the descent of the Cipressa.

The pair were among the riders at the head of the thinned-out peloton on the way down the penultimate climb of the 156km race, but went down hard on a blind corner with 19km to go.

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Deborah Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) appeared to be among the worst affected. She also crashed over the guardrail. Her team later announced on social media that "She is conscious and on her way to the hospital to receive care" without revealing any more about her condition.

The race concluded with a reduced bunch sprint on the Via Roma in San Remo, with Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) beating Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) to the line.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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