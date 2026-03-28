'It put the safety of our colleagues at risk' - Visma-Lease a Bike staff report two 'aggressive' and 'intoxicated' spectators to police at Coppi e Bartali

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'The colleagues in the car are okay, but understandably shaken' says Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge

Visma-Lease a Bike team car and bus at a team presentation in January 2026
Visma-Lease a Bike team car and bus at a team presentation in January 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that two spectators, believed to be 'intoxicated' had behaved 'aggressively' toward their staff members while they were in the team's race vehicle during stage 4 at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on Saturday.

Footage shared across social media platforms appears to show one spectator jumping onto the roof of the Visma-Lease a Bike team car while the other stood beside the vehicle and punched the closed driver's-side window.

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“We take this incident very seriously, as it put the safety of our colleagues at risk," Plugge said. "Our staff on site immediately went to the police and also reported the incident to the race organization. In the end, no equipment was stolen and no damage was caused.

"The colleagues in the car are okay, but understandably shaken.”

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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