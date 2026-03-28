'It put the safety of our colleagues at risk' - Visma-Lease a Bike staff report two 'aggressive' and 'intoxicated' spectators to police at Coppi e Bartali

Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that two spectators, believed to be 'intoxicated' had behaved 'aggressively' toward their staff members while they were in the team's race vehicle during stage 4 at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali on Saturday.

Footage shared across social media platforms appears to show one spectator jumping onto the roof of the Visma-Lease a Bike team car while the other stood beside the vehicle and punched the closed driver's-side window.

In a statement issued by Visma-Lease a Bike following the race, the team said that the spectator who jumped onto the car had "attempted to remove a bike from the roof." The team also said that the second spectator "behaved very aggressively towards the occupants of the car."

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Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge said in the official team statement following the race that the team has reported the incident to local authorities and the event organisers.

“We take this incident very seriously, as it put the safety of our colleagues at risk," Plugge said. "Our staff on site immediately went to the police and also reported the incident to the race organization. In the end, no equipment was stolen and no damage was caused.

"The colleagues in the car are okay, but understandably shaken.”

Cyclingnews has reached out to the organisers of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali to request comment and additional information.

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Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers) secured another victory on stage 4's 159.6km race from Ponte di Piave into Valdobbiadene and moved back into the overall race lead as the race is set to conclude on Sunday.