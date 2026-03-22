'If you don't take risk, it's not topsport' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney gives injury update following Milan-San Remo Women crash

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Italian racer Debora Silvestri sustains five broken ribs and a fractured shoulder in Cipressa descent pile-up

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes during the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Alpozzi - Pool/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney leads the attacking on the Cipressa at Milan-San Remo Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney has announced that she avoided major injury in the mass crash which overshadowed the final of Milan-San Remo Women on Saturday, declaring that "As my coach said, 'If you don't take risk, it's not topsport."

The Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto leader was one of several riders to hit the deck hard on the descent of the penultimate climb of the day, the Cipressa, going round a blind bend.

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Another rider who went down in the crash, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi's Debora Silvestri, didn't come out so well, however. The Italian was one of several riders who came around the blind bend and had no chance of avoiding the pile-up.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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