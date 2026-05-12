Tour de Romandie organisers postpone Women's WorldTour race to 2027 to preserve 'financial stability'
Tadej Pogačar's victory led to 'promising discussions' for new sponsorship
The organisers of the Tour de Romandie have announced that the Women's WorldTour race, scheduled for September 4-6, 2026, has been postponed by one year.
The Tour de Romandie Foundation aimed to address a 10% budget shortfall by attracting World Champion Tadej Pogačar to the men's race.
Pogačar wore a plain yellow jersey to the overall win earlier this month because the race had not found a sponsor. At the time, race director Richard Chassot made it clear that the foundation had only enough reserves to hold one edition without a yellow jersey sponsor.
The race's press release on Tuesday stated that the success of the men's WorldTour race had led to "promising discussions" that offered "encouraging prospects for consolidating the funding of the women's event".
However, with other major sporting events in the French-speaking region of Switzerland, including the August Grand Départ of the Tour de France Femmes in Lausanne, hoovering up resources, they opted to postpone the race until 2027.
"In this context—and out of respect for the local committees already committed to organising the stages, it was deemed preferable to make a quick, responsible, and reasonable decision," the press release stated.
"This postponement also aims to preserve the Foundation's financial stability and, ultimately, to guarantee the quality and long-term viability of the event."
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The Tour de Romandie Féminin was created in 2022 as a three-day stage race in the Women’s WorldTour. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the inaugural edition, while Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Elise Chabbey claimed the last three.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.