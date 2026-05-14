'I really don't get it' - Jonathan Milan slams choice of Giro d'Italia run-in to Naples after crash disrupts final sprint

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Milan, Magnier held up as Groenewegen suffers another crash

An unhappy Jonathan Milan after the Giro stage to Milan
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) after stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before the finish of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia in Naples, riders expressed concern about the design of the final kilometres. Rather than find a straight approach, the organisers chose a cobbled road with a 180-degree bend into the hilltop Piazza del Plebiscito.

As feared, a light rain began to fall just as the peloton approached the finish, and the combination of uneven cobbles and rain resulted in a mass crash.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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