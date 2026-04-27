'That is impossible. Not you' - 21-year-old nephew of Sep Vanmarcke dies after being struck by a driver while training

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21-year-old Milan Bral had planned to race Gent-Wevelgem under-23 race in May

Milan Bral racing for Dovy Keukens-FCC Cycling Team in spring 2026
Milan Bral racing for Dovy Keukens-FCC Cycling Team in spring 2026 (Image credit: Dovy Keukens-FCC Cycling Team)

Belgian Under-23 rider Milan Bral died Sunday after he was struck by a driver of a vehicle while on a training ride in Ronse. He was taken to a hospital in Ghent, where he later died in the evening due to his injuries, according to a report by Wielerflits.

"It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our racer and teammate Milan Bral. After his serious accident, during training this afternoon, he was unfortunately unable to win his fight. He died in the hospital, surrounded by his loved ones," his club team, Dovy Keukens-FCC Cycling, posted to Instagram a day ago.

It is cycling's second tragedy in the space of one week, after Camilo Muñoz died of an infection of wounds sustained in a crash during the Tour de Jura.

"I will do everything this season to point to the sky for you. I remember well when you got angry at me because I almost fell in off a cliff in Mallorca; you thought you had lost me and said you didn’t want to lose me. Look now, now I have lost you and can’t do anything I would like to do to bring you back. Milan always told me a quote 'DREAM F*CKING BIG' and I will definitely do that. Milan, rest peacefully up there my best big brother, I will miss you."

"I don't know where to start, where to end. I don't want it to end. But it is like that. The only thing I've said in the last 24 hours is 'Damn it, Milan. That is impossible. Surely not you','” Vanmarcke began his post (in Flemish), on Instagram.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.