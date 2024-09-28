Key questions left unanswered by UCI and David Lappartient after Muriel Furrer's death at Zurich Worlds

UCI president's press conference in aftermath of fatal crash marked by digressions and deflections

UCI President David Lappartient delivers a press conference during the UCI 2024 Cycling Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 28, 2024, a day after the death of Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer
UCI President David Lappartient delivers a press conference during the UCI 2024 Cycling Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 28, 2024, a day after the death of Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer (Image credit: Getty Images)

When David Lappartient arrived in Zurich's Kongresshaus on Saturday morning, he understood that the UCI president's traditional World Championships press conference would focus primarily on the tragic death of Muriel Furrer.

"I think the best thing is to answer the questions you will have," Lappartient said after he took a seat in the press room.

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.