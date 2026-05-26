'A really uncertain moment for me' – After spring goals were sunk by illness, can Elisa Longo Borghini float back to the top at the Giro d'Italia Women?

Features
By published

The two-time winner plans to 'ride as if there's no tomorrow and then see where I'm standing'

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) celebrates clinching the maglia rosa in 2025 (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini has already had a series of goals derailed this season by illness and has been away from racing for nearly eight weeks, so the question is: will she be lining up at this year's Giro d'Italia Women with the form to challenge for a third title in a row?

The signs were certainly promising for the Italian before she became unwell, with a strong season start that included overall victory at the UAE Tour after a winning run to Jebel Hafeet and also a victory at Trofeo Oro in Euro before a strong performance at Strade Bianche – she was first to the top of Santa Caterina and ended with fourth. However, later in March the 34-year-old came down with a bout of seasonal flu that morphed into a chest infection.

Latest Videos From
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.