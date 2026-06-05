UCI to appeal SRAM's victory in gear ratio restriction case to Belgium's high court

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After two defeats, cycling's governing body still pushing for rest of maximum gear restrictions that impact SRAM-sponsored teams

A SRAM cassette
SRAM's flat-top chains have a nice aesthetic, the Red AXS chain has additional chain plate cutouts to save weight. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Cycling's governing body is doubling down on its insistence that gear ratios are the answer to safety in professional cycling. Following the meeting of the UCI Management Committee, the federation issued a press release on Friday, noting its intent to appeal a Belgian court's decision to block the UCI's gear restriction test.

"Recommended by SafeR, the maximum gear ratio test was intended to gather riders' views on the relevance of introducing gear ratio limitations in professional road cycling as a means of improving safety," the UCI stated in its press release.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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