Wind tunnel clothing test: Budget vs aero jersey, skinsuit vs super suit, socks vs no socks, and more

How many watts can you save with what you wear?

A front-on image of Josh adjusting his sleeve on a skinsuit while riding a bike in a wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
When we talk about aerodynamics in the context of your bike, it often has to be caveated with a reminder that the bike makes up only around 20 per cent of your total frontal area. 

The rest is made up by… well, you, the rider.

