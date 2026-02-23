We thought wider gravel tyres were always faster, but it's not as simple as that: New aero and rolling resistance lab tests combined

The general consensus around gravel tyres is that wider is faster. Professional riders like Dylan Johnson have been banging this drum for a few years now, and nearly every pro bike we saw at The Traka last year had the limits of clearance pushed to the point that paint was definitely going to be removed should things get muddy, which they did.

This has been somewhat fuelled by our own studies last year into road tyre width, where we concluded that wider road tyres were faster for nearly everyone, even going up to 40mm slicks.

Much of these studies, ours and others’, have been based purely around rolling resistance data, taken either from a rolling resistance rig, or by our preferred method of a pedalling efficiency rig, which we will come to in the methods section shortly.

The issue with taking only rolling resistance data is that it doesn’t account for the fact that wider tyres present a greater frontal area to the wind, and as such, should be less aerodynamic.

With this in mind, we undertook two separate tests. In the first, we took a full suite of tyre widths, all the same model, and ran them through the wind tunnel at our second home, the Silverstone Sports Engineering hub, to find the wattage penalties associated with going wider.

In the second, we ran the same suite of tyres on the pedalling efficiency rig to find the rolling resistance gains (or losses) therein, allowing us to combine the data and show, at least in the case of a single tyre model, whether wider is actually faster when taking both factors into account.