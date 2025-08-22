The Muc-Off Summer Sale has 25% off everything, including its stealthy Apple AirTag holder and all-new mobile pressure washer – grab a Muc-Off deal while you can

It's sad to say, but winter is coming, and the bone-dry roads and gravel paths we've all enjoyed over the summer will soon, potentially be replaced by grime, grit and mud – all working their annoying way into our precious components and paintwork.

If you're an all-year-round outdoor rider, using some of the best bike cleaning products available will help keep your bike running smoothly and looking like new. There are plenty of bike cleaning brands to choose from, but not many brands do bike cleaning, lubricating, and innovative accessory products better than Muc-Off.

Right now, you can grab a tasty 25% off anything in the Muc-Off Summer Sale, making it an ideal opportunity to stock up. Muc-Off isn't messing around with just selected products, its 25% off everything – including the Muc-Off Pressure Washer, with the Starter Bundle deal, now only $299.25, discounted from $399.99

For shoppers in the UK, the 25% off is now also across the entire range. UK shoppers can get their hands on the brilliant Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator – reduced from £100 to just £75. There are plenty of the best-selling Muc-Off products to choose from, and below I've selected some of my own tried and tested products, but suggest scoping out the Muc-Off site to build your selection from the vast range of cleaning products, tubeless sealants, tubeless valves and much more...

Save $38.75 Muc-Off AirMach Pro: was $155 now $116.25 at Muc-Off We gave the Muc-Off Airmach Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star review, and reckoned it was a brilliant pocket-sized electric pump, which did what you'd expect, really well. The Airmach delivers up to 120psi, with a real-time LED screen for accurate air pressure and battery level. It will inflate up to 4 tyres on one charge, it won't seat a tubeless tyre, but I wouldn't expect it to. For me, this cool-looking little device is now an essential piece of ride kit, and at this price, a great buy. Check out our Muc-Off AirMach Electric Pro review. Read more ▼

Save 25% Muc-Off Premium Brush Set: was $40 now $30 at Muc-Off I've been known to steal brushes out of the kitchen, and I've even used a loo brush to clean my bike. I eventually decided to treat myself and my numerous bikes to the Muc-Off Premium Brush Set, which has five brushes actually designed to clean your bike. Included are the Soft Washing Brush, Detailing Brush, Claw Brush, Wheel & Component Brush and Two Prong Brush. They have rubberised impact zones to protect against any accidental damage and nylon bristles for long-lasting durability. Read more ▼

Save 25% Muc-Off All Weather Lube: was $11.99 now $8.99 at Muc-Off The best bike chain lube is often down to personal choice, and what you feel suits you and your bike. I'm a chain waxer, but I've used the Muc-Off All Weather Lube in the past, and it does what it says on the label with ease. Designed to be a high-performance synthetic lubricant, water repellent, with a non-fling formula which guards against corrosion and metal-to-metal wear. So if you're after a budget-friendly ube then then the Muc-Off All Weather at this price is worth a try. Read more ▼

The Muc-Off Sale is running now, so if something catches your eye, grab it fast, before it's gone. The chosen 25% off deals are from the US site, but Muc-Off UK is also carrying equally epic discounts, and is worth checking out if you're UK-based.

