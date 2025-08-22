The Muc-Off Summer Sale has 25% off everything, including its stealthy Apple AirTag holder and all-new mobile pressure washer – grab a Muc-Off deal while you can
Now's the time to get stocked up on all your favourite bike cleaning and maintenance essentials from the bike care innovators
It's sad to say, but winter is coming, and the bone-dry roads and gravel paths we've all enjoyed over the summer will soon, potentially be replaced by grime, grit and mud – all working their annoying way into our precious components and paintwork.
If you're an all-year-round outdoor rider, using some of the best bike cleaning products available will help keep your bike running smoothly and looking like new. There are plenty of bike cleaning brands to choose from, but not many brands do bike cleaning, lubricating, and innovative accessory products better than Muc-Off.
Right now, you can grab a tasty 25% off anything in the Muc-Off Summer Sale, making it an ideal opportunity to stock up. Muc-Off isn't messing around with just selected products, its 25% off everything – including the Muc-Off Pressure Washer, with the Starter Bundle deal, now only $299.25, discounted from $399.99
Get 25% off everything in the Muc-Off Summer Sale.
For shoppers in the UK, the 25% off is now also across the entire range. UK shoppers can get their hands on the brilliant Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator – reduced from £100 to just £75. There are plenty of the best-selling Muc-Off products to choose from, and below I've selected some of my own tried and tested products, but suggest scoping out the Muc-Off site to build your selection from the vast range of cleaning products, tubeless sealants, tubeless valves and much more...
We gave the Muc-Off Airmach Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star review, and reckoned it was a brilliant pocket-sized electric pump, which did what you'd expect, really well. The Airmach delivers up to 120psi, with a real-time LED screen for accurate air pressure and battery level. It will inflate up to 4 tyres on one charge, it won't seat a tubeless tyre, but I wouldn't expect it to. For me, this cool-looking little device is now an essential piece of ride kit, and at this price, a great buy.
Check out our Muc-Off AirMach Electric Pro review.
Muc-Off is renowned for offering innovative products, and this is another genius addition for anyone who uses an Apple AirTag to protect their bike from thieves. The Tubeless AirTag holder discreetly hides a tracker inside your rear tubeless bicycle tyre, pairing up with the Muc-Off Tubeless Valves, meaning you can track down your bike in the event of theft and can locate it using the Find My iPhone App.
Read our Best GPS Trackers guide.
The Muc-Off Mobile is powered by a 40V lithium-ion battery and a 500W motor, and it has enough battery life to deep clean several bikes on one charge. The beauty of this is no cables, no more tangled mains cables and hoses. It has its own 20L capacity water tank, meaning it can go anywhere you can access water, or grab the discounted Mobile Pressure Water Tank, and you're good to go. The starter bundle comes with four lances, including a Snow Foamer, which transforms the included Nano Tech Bike Cleaner into a deep cleaning foam.
Read our Best Pressure Washer guide.
Bike cleaning is where Muc-Off started, and its famous Pink Nano Tech is one of the best ways to clean your bike. Easy to use, it properly gets under the skin of filth. It also works as a snow foam if you plug it into the relevant pressure washer attachment. Nano Tech is fully biodegradable, free from acids, solvents and CFCs, and safe on all surfaces, including carbon. If you've used this before, you'll know how good it is, and may want to consider the larger Nano Tech Cleaner Concentrated Refill that makes up to 20L of the pinky good stuff, also with 25% off.
I've been known to steal brushes out of the kitchen, and I've even used a loo brush to clean my bike. I eventually decided to treat myself and my numerous bikes to the Muc-Off Premium Brush Set, which has five brushes actually designed to clean your bike. Included are the Soft Washing Brush, Detailing Brush, Claw Brush, Wheel & Component Brush and Two Prong Brush. They have rubberised impact zones to protect against any accidental damage and nylon bristles for long-lasting durability.
If you've not yet converted to the joys of tubeless, then the Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Set Up Kit with 25% off might be enough to tempt you into trying. It comes with everything you need for a hassle-free switch, and includes Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape, Seal Patches, 2 CNC-machined black tubeless Valves (which are also excellent), and 2 pouches of No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant.
Read our How To Set Up Tubeless Tyres guide.
The best bike chain lube is often down to personal choice, and what you feel suits you and your bike. I'm a chain waxer, but I've used the Muc-Off All Weather Lube in the past, and it does what it says on the label with ease. Designed to be a high-performance synthetic lubricant, water repellent, with a non-fling formula which guards against corrosion and metal-to-metal wear. So if you're after a budget-friendly ube then then the Muc-Off All Weather at this price is worth a try.
The Muc-Off Sale is running now, so if something catches your eye, grab it fast, before it's gone. The chosen 25% off deals are from the US site, but Muc-Off UK is also carrying equally epic discounts, and is worth checking out if you're UK-based.
Below you'll also find Muc-Off deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
