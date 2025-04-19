Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Inflator Pro review: Small, mighty, and practical, but lack of waterproofing is an oversight

Reduces the need to carry CO2 canisters or spend loads of time pumping. Quick and efficient tyre inflation, but struggles to seat tyres and is not waterproof.

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Muc-Off AirMach Electric Mini Pro inflator does the job of a hand pump exceptionally well while being faster, and more accurate, and being no bigger or heavier. It struggles to seat tubeless tyres though, and lacks waterproofing. A supplied zip-lock bag does get around this though, and it has become a new go-to ride essential for me.

Pros

  • +

    Inflates tyres quickly and to the correct pressure

  • +

    Can inflate multiple tyres on a single charge

  • +

    Small and compact for fitting into a jersey pocket

  • +

    For what it does it represents good value

Cons

  • -

    Gets quite hot

  • -

    Main button sticks

  • -

    Not waterproof

  • -

    Struggles to seat tubeless tyres

Muc-Off AirMach Electric Pump

Price: £100 / €115 / $140

Weight: 122g claimed, 122g measured without case

Dimensions: 67.85mm wide with nozzle x 64.55mm tall x 28.18mm deep

Max pressure: 120psi

Capacity: Three full inflations of a 28mm tyre to 80 PSI

Charge time: Flat to full charge 39 minutes with 10w charger

Inflation time: 74 seconds (28mm tyre from 0-80 PSI)

Muc-Off has long been known as a bike cleaning product, and maker of lubricants. In more recent years, it has expanded to offering tubeless setup kits, tools, pressure washers, AirTag holders, and  now bike pumps. The new AirMach Pro builds on the previous AirMach electric pump offering, now with an updated user interface featuring a display screen, as well as higher maximum pressures.

Image 1 of 3
An easy to use and read user-interface
Image 1 of 2
Here's the pump extender
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Ease of useWonderfully easy to use on Presta or Schrader valves with simple and intuitive buttons and display screen. It loses one point for the side button occasionally sticking, otherwise it would be an easy 10/10.9/10
Performance I’ll forgive it the noise when inflating tyres, because it inflates them to the correct pressure in a swift time compared to a hand pump. It does this while being smaller and lighter than many of them as well. It does struggle to seat tubeless though with a regular Presta valve, same as a hand pump. CO2 is better at this.9/10
Battery lifeI’ve seen reported higher battery life scores on some competitors, but nothing independent. The charge time was also slightly slower than advertised, but still relatively fast. While one charge could deal with multiple inflations. 8/10
Features The AirMach comes with almost every cycling accessory you could need for inflating a range of different tyres on different bikes. An additional hose aids usability, but it is still difficult to get the pump onto a disc wheel valve. It is not waterproof though, and needs a supplied zip-lock bag. Kind of essential given punctures often happen in the wet. 7/10
ValueI see real value in this inflator given how portable and effective it is. Hand pumps can be difficult to use in the winter, when punctures are often most prevalent, and something that makes that drastically easier is great value for me.9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 84%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

