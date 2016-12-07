Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2016-2017 team training camps

Image 1 of 5 The team are lucky to have one of the more scenic training camp locations (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 2 of 5 2017 Bahrain Merida riders gathered for a press conference at the October training camp in Poreč, Istra Croatia. (Image credit: Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali says hello at the Bahrain Merida camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 The Nippo-Vini Fantini team go running in their cycling kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador and Nicolas Roche at a training camp in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Keep informed with all the latest information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2017 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news, interviews, tech, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities as we update this page over the next few months. We'll add the remaining WorldTour teams as the team camps take place over the off-season.

WorldTour Teams

AG2R La Mondiale

Bardet to begin 2017 campaign at La Méditerraneenne

AG2R-La Mondiale confirm 2017 early-season rider programmes

Bardet and AG2R confirm focus on Tour de France in 2017

Factor presents AG2R-La Mondiale with 2017 team bike - Gallery

AG2R-La Mondiale hit the Alps - Gallery

Bardet hits the wind tunnel to test new Factor TT bike

Vincent Lavenu's cycling dream team

Pozzovivo hoping to be back to his best in 2017

The Romain Bardet paradox

Mathias Frank takes a 'step back' to try to help Bardet win the Tour de France

Bardet: I really want to go to the Giro d'Italia

Astana Pro Team

Oscar Gatto: A Classics rider with nine lives

Astana team issue Argon 18 bikes - Gallery

Fuglsang ready to lead Astana at the Tour de France

Moser looks for leap in quality at Astana

Valgren ready for Classics leadership role at Astana

Astana renew Grand Tour goals with Aru in 2017 - Gallery

Astana get a bold new kit for 2017 with Giordana

Bahrain-Merida

Bahrain-Merida reveal new jersey

Bahrain-Merida earn WorldTour berth for debut season

Bahrain-Merida confirm the signing of Brajkovic

Vincenzo Nibali: Spreading the love at Bahrain-Merida

Ion Izagirre: I couldn't turn down Bahrain-Merida

Gasparotto excited to rekindle Nibali partnership at Bahrain-Merida - Q&A

Rodriguez: In my head, the idea is to return in 2017

BMC Racing Team

Hermans hoping to drop consistency for success

Dennis playing the long game as he aims to develop into Grand Tour contender

Have BMC solved their leadership dilemma?

The complete Van Avermaet

BMC announce 2017 line-up as team begins training camp in Spain

Peiper confident that Porte can win the Tour de France

BMC Racing the 'ultimate team' for Miles Scotson

Van Avermaet returns to training after surgery

Bora-Hansgrohe

Majka aiming for a top five at the 2017 Tour de France

Sagan in confident mood ahead of first season with Bora-hansgrohe

Sagan: We can make a revolution in cycling

Peter Sagan: We'll have a good ambience at Bora-Hansgrohe

Peter Sagan eyes record-equalling Tour de France green jersey in 2017

Cannondale-Drapac

Formolo dreaming of Stelvio stage win at Giro d'Italia



Vanmarcke hoping to finally win a Classic with Cannondale-Drapac

Pierre Rolland: The Tour de France has become so bland

Taylor Phinney: Cycling needs saving

Andrew Talansky: Haters gonna hate

Vaughters on Phinney, Danielson and Cannondale-Drapac - Podcast

A season of 'near misses' for Cannondale-Drapac, says Wegelius

Rolland to target stages in Giro d'Italia, Tour de France in 2017

Dimension Data

Dimension Data gather in South Africa for first off-season camp - Gallery

Dimension Data reveal new kit for 2017

Mark Cavendish: I want to be successful wherever I race

Morton: It feels like I'm racing the WorldTour for the first time

Ben King: I feel I'm coming to a place where I have a really strong connection

FDJ

FDJ outline 2017 season objectives

Pinot to target the Giro d'Italia in 2017

FDJ sign new deal with Ale and reveals 2017 kit

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin roll out 2017 jersey - Gallery

Ekimov steps down as Katusha general manager

Alpecin moves sponsorship over to Katusha for 2017

Lotto Soudal

Rise of Groenewegen forces Hofland to swap Lottos

Benoot extends contract with Lotto Soudal through 2019

Lotto Soudal finalise 2017 rosters

Movistar Team

Movistar unveil new Endura kit for 2017

Orica-BikeExchange

Orica-BikeExchange winery ride - Gallery

Chaves to kick off 2017 season in Australia

Gerrans ready and refreshed for Australian summer of cycling

2016 'an exceptional year' for Orica-BikeExchange, says team manager Bannan

2017 all about the road for Alex Edmondson

Project TJ Sport

UCI awards 17 WorldTour licences for 2017 but TJ Sports remain under review

TJ Sport team in race against time to secure WorldTour licence

Quick-Step Floors

Boonen and Gilbert can help each other win, says Peeters

Quick-Step Floors steps up as title sponsor of WorldTour team

Jungels and Etixx-QuickStep grow into Grand Tour contenders

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo confirm 2017 roster with Kruijswijk, Groenewegen, Boom and Gesink

LottoNL-Jumbo to wear Shimano kit from 2017

Team Sky

Froome confirms a traditional race programme for 2017

Froome confirms 2017 season to begin in Australia

Intxausti using cyclo-cross as training after torrid 2016

Team Sunweb

Kelderman brings it back to basics at Team Sunweb

Matthews settling in at Sunweb, eyeing Milan-San Remo result

Matthews unafraid of change as he leaves Orica for Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

Reijnen to balance Degenkolb duties with own ambitions

Stetina: I almost quit cycling in April

Degenkolb building up for the Classics under Trek-Segafredo's wing

Contador still feels capable of winning the Tour de France



Contador to make Trek-Segafredo debut at Ruta del Sol

Trek-Segafredo gather for winter training camp - Gallery

Mollema: I'm aiming for the Giro d'Italia before supporting Contador at the Tour

Trek secures Segafredo sponsorship until 2020

Trek-Segafredo aim to be number one team in the world in 2017

Chris Froome examines the new Castelli jersey Team Sky will wear in 2017

Professional Continental Teams

Aqua Blue Sport

Aqua Blue Sport reveal 2017 racing kit

Warbasse looking for new opportunities at Aqua Blue Sport

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA complete 2017 roster with Justin Oien signing

More to Nick Schultz's Caja Rural Seguros RGA move than the bike

Fortuneo - Vital Concept

Meersman to ride for Fortuneo Vital Concept in 2017

Nippo-Vini Fantini

Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp - Gallery

De Rosa unveils 2017 Nippo-Vini Fantini team bikes - Gallery

Arredondo working hard to resolve hip problem

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Acevedo, Mannion and Norris bring climbing strength to UnitedHealthcare in 2017

Henderson to bring WorldTour experience, lead-out speed to UnitedHealthcare in 2017

Vérandas Willems-Crelan

Van Aert, Devolder head dual teams in merged Crelan and Veranda's Willems squads