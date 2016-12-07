Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2016-2017 team training camps
Our guide to the biggest team camps from the off-season
Keep informed with all the latest information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2017 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news, interviews, tech, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities as we update this page over the next few months. We'll add the remaining WorldTour teams as the team camps take place over the off-season.
WorldTour Teams
Bardet to begin 2017 campaign at La Méditerraneenne
AG2R-La Mondiale confirm 2017 early-season rider programmes
Bardet and AG2R confirm focus on Tour de France in 2017
Factor presents AG2R-La Mondiale with 2017 team bike - Gallery
AG2R-La Mondiale hit the Alps - Gallery
Bardet hits the wind tunnel to test new Factor TT bike
Vincent Lavenu's cycling dream team
Pozzovivo hoping to be back to his best in 2017
Mathias Frank takes a 'step back' to try to help Bardet win the Tour de France
Bardet: I really want to go to the Giro d'Italia
Oscar Gatto: A Classics rider with nine lives
Astana team issue Argon 18 bikes - Gallery
Fuglsang ready to lead Astana at the Tour de France
Moser looks for leap in quality at Astana
Valgren ready for Classics leadership role at Astana
Astana renew Grand Tour goals with Aru in 2017 - Gallery
Astana get a bold new kit for 2017 with Giordana
Bahrain-Merida reveal new jersey
Bahrain-Merida earn WorldTour berth for debut season
Bahrain-Merida confirm the signing of Brajkovic
Vincenzo Nibali: Spreading the love at Bahrain-Merida
Ion Izagirre: I couldn't turn down Bahrain-Merida
Gasparotto excited to rekindle Nibali partnership at Bahrain-Merida - Q&A
Rodriguez: In my head, the idea is to return in 2017
Hermans hoping to drop consistency for success
Dennis playing the long game as he aims to develop into Grand Tour contender
Have BMC solved their leadership dilemma?
BMC announce 2017 line-up as team begins training camp in Spain
Peiper confident that Porte can win the Tour de France
BMC Racing the 'ultimate team' for Miles Scotson
Van Avermaet returns to training after surgery
Majka aiming for a top five at the 2017 Tour de France
Sagan in confident mood ahead of first season with Bora-hansgrohe
Sagan: We can make a revolution in cycling
Peter Sagan: We'll have a good ambience at Bora-Hansgrohe
Peter Sagan eyes record-equalling Tour de France green jersey in 2017
Formolo dreaming of Stelvio stage win at Giro d'Italia
Vanmarcke hoping to finally win a Classic with Cannondale-Drapac
Pierre Rolland: The Tour de France has become so bland
Taylor Phinney: Cycling needs saving
Andrew Talansky: Haters gonna hate
Vaughters on Phinney, Danielson and Cannondale-Drapac - Podcast
A season of 'near misses' for Cannondale-Drapac, says Wegelius
Rolland to target stages in Giro d'Italia, Tour de France in 2017
Dimension Data gather in South Africa for first off-season camp - Gallery
Dimension Data reveal new kit for 2017
Mark Cavendish: I want to be successful wherever I race
Morton: It feels like I'm racing the WorldTour for the first time
Ben King: I feel I'm coming to a place where I have a really strong connection
FDJ outline 2017 season objectives
Pinot to target the Giro d'Italia in 2017
FDJ sign new deal with Ale and reveals 2017 kit
Katusha-Alpecin roll out 2017 jersey - Gallery
Ekimov steps down as Katusha general manager
Alpecin moves sponsorship over to Katusha for 2017
Rise of Groenewegen forces Hofland to swap Lottos
Benoot extends contract with Lotto Soudal through 2019
Lotto Soudal finalise 2017 rosters
Movistar unveil new Endura kit for 2017
Orica-BikeExchange
Orica-BikeExchange winery ride - Gallery
Chaves to kick off 2017 season in Australia
Gerrans ready and refreshed for Australian summer of cycling
2016 'an exceptional year' for Orica-BikeExchange, says team manager Bannan
2017 all about the road for Alex Edmondson
Project TJ Sport
UCI awards 17 WorldTour licences for 2017 but TJ Sports remain under review
TJ Sport team in race against time to secure WorldTour licence
Boonen and Gilbert can help each other win, says Peeters
Quick-Step Floors steps up as title sponsor of WorldTour team
Jungels and Etixx-QuickStep grow into Grand Tour contenders
LottoNL-Jumbo confirm 2017 roster with Kruijswijk, Groenewegen, Boom and Gesink
LottoNL-Jumbo to wear Shimano kit from 2017
Froome confirms a traditional race programme for 2017
Froome confirms 2017 season to begin in Australia
Intxausti using cyclo-cross as training after torrid 2016
Kelderman brings it back to basics at Team Sunweb
Matthews settling in at Sunweb, eyeing Milan-San Remo result
Matthews unafraid of change as he leaves Orica for Team Sunweb
Reijnen to balance Degenkolb duties with own ambitions
Stetina: I almost quit cycling in April
Degenkolb building up for the Classics under Trek-Segafredo's wing
Contador still feels capable of winning the Tour de France
Contador to make Trek-Segafredo debut at Ruta del Sol
Trek-Segafredo gather for winter training camp - Gallery
Mollema: I'm aiming for the Giro d'Italia before supporting Contador at the Tour
Trek secures Segafredo sponsorship until 2020
Trek-Segafredo aim to be number one team in the world in 2017
Chris Froome examines the new Castelli jersey Team Sky will wear in 2017
Professional Continental Teams
Aqua Blue Sport
Aqua Blue Sport reveal 2017 racing kit
Warbasse looking for new opportunities at Aqua Blue Sport
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA complete 2017 roster with Justin Oien signing
More to Nick Schultz's Caja Rural Seguros RGA move than the bike
Fortuneo - Vital Concept
Meersman to ride for Fortuneo Vital Concept in 2017
Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp - Gallery
De Rosa unveils 2017 Nippo-Vini Fantini team bikes - Gallery
Arredondo working hard to resolve hip problem
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
Acevedo, Mannion and Norris bring climbing strength to UnitedHealthcare in 2017
Henderson to bring WorldTour experience, lead-out speed to UnitedHealthcare in 2017
Van Aert, Devolder head dual teams in merged Crelan and Veranda's Willems squads
