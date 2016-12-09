BMC announce 2017 line-up as team begins training camp in Spain

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) starts his victory celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 BMC lead Rohan Dennis during stage 7 at Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte was aggressive on the climb to Finhaut-Emosson but couldn't drop Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) zips up atop the Ghisallo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's pre-season training camp gets underway this week in Denia, Spain, with the squad announcing its 2017 roster via press release Friday to coincide with the start of next season's preparations.

General Manager Jim Ochowicz noted via the release that the camp would be a time to look back on what he hailed as a successful 2016 season.

"Three of our riders, Rohan Dennis, Manuel Quinziato and Philippe Gilbert, became national champions," he said. "Greg Van Avermaet won a stage at the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey for three days, and Richie Porte showed his potential as a Grand Tour leader with fifth overall. Jempy Drucker won a stage at the Vuelta a Espana, Darwin Atapuma wore the red jersey for four stages, and BMC Racing Team won the team classification."

"Of course Greg Van Avermaet's victory in the road race at the Rio Olympic Games was another big highlight of the 2016 season, and we had many other memorable victories throughout the year."

Of the aforementioned notables, Gilbert is moving on to Etixx - Quick-Step and Atapuma to TJ Sport (though that team's future is still uncertain), while the rest will stay on with BMC into the coming year.

Joining more than 20 returning riders for the 2017 campaign are five newcomers.

"We retain our core group of riders and welcome five new team members to our ranks, ranging from some of the most experienced riders in the peloton with Martin Elmiger, Nicolas Roche and Francisco Ventoso, and two riders just starting out their professional careers, Kilian Frankiny and Miles Scotson," Ochowicz said. "Our 28-rider roster is a balanced one, and with these 28 riders we hope to continue our success and build towards the big goal of the season, the Tour de France."

BMC Racing Team 2017 Roster: Tom Bohli (Swi), Brent Bookwalter (USA), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Jempy Drucker (Lux), Martin Elmiger (Swi), Kilian Frankiny (Swi), Floris Gerts (Ned), Ben Hermans (Bel), Stefan Küng (Swi), Amaël Moinard (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Richie Porte (Aus), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Nicolas Roche (Irl), Joey Rosskopf (USA), Samuel Sánchez (Spa), Michael Schär (Swi), Miles Scotson (Aus), Manuel Senni (Ita), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Tejay van Garderen (USA), Francisco Ventoso (Spa), Loïc Vliegen (Bel) and Danilo Wyss (Swi).