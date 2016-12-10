Trek-Segafredo gather for winter training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Peter Stetina signed a new contract with Trek Segafredo after impressing in 2016 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 13 Trek Segafredo's fleet of bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 13 Fabio Fellini prepares for a training ride in Spain (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 13 The team mechanics work around the clock to prepare the Trek bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 13 Jasper Stuyven takes a post-ride drink (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 13 Koen de Kort has moved to Trek Segafredo from Giant Alpecin (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 13 Markel Irizar (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 13 The Trek Segafredo bikes after another long day in the saddle (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 13 New recruit Michael Gogl comes over from Tinkoff (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 13 One of the Trek bikes is put together ahead of training (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 13 Laurent Didier is a veteran Trek rider (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 13 Fabio Fellini (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

On the outskirts of Benidorm on a crisp clear morning the Trek-Segafredo riders awake for another day of winter training.

The two-week camp, where the likes of Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb are riding with their 2017 teammates for the first time, is a non-stop flurry of activity with meetings, bike and clothing fitting sessions and photo shoots rammed into a tightly packed schedule.

Training is still key and the team splits into three distinct groups each morning. The first group contains new recruits Jarlinson Pantano and Koen de Kort, with the mini-selection dubbed as the Tour Down Under a group, which will leave for Australia soon after the Christmas holidays. They mix in a blend of long-distance riders with interval training in order to prepare for the Australian race, which is less then five weeks away.

A second group contains Giro d’Italia contender Bauke Mollema, who confirmed to Cyclingnews on Friday that he will target the Giro d’Italia. The third group contains a mixture of new signings, such as Degenkolb and Contador who are gradually working on their form in December.

