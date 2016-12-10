Trek-Segafredo gather for winter training camp - Gallery
Contador, Degenkolb link up with team in Spain
On the outskirts of Benidorm on a crisp clear morning the Trek-Segafredo riders awake for another day of winter training.
The two-week camp, where the likes of Alberto Contador and John Degenkolb are riding with their 2017 teammates for the first time, is a non-stop flurry of activity with meetings, bike and clothing fitting sessions and photo shoots rammed into a tightly packed schedule.
Training is still key and the team splits into three distinct groups each morning. The first group contains new recruits Jarlinson Pantano and Koen de Kort, with the mini-selection dubbed as the Tour Down Under a group, which will leave for Australia soon after the Christmas holidays. They mix in a blend of long-distance riders with interval training in order to prepare for the Australian race, which is less then five weeks away.
A second group contains Giro d’Italia contender Bauke Mollema, who confirmed to Cyclingnews on Friday that he will target the Giro d’Italia. The third group contains a mixture of new signings, such as Degenkolb and Contador who are gradually working on their form in December.
Scroll or swipe through the gallery to the riders and their Trek bikes.
