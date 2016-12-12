Contador to make Trek-Segafredo debut at Ruta del Sol

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador outfitted in a retro Tinkoff kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador flying the flag for Tiinkoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Claudio Peri/ANSA) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador riding away from his GC rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) speaks to the press after stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador will make his Trek-Segafredo colours at the Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta del Sol next February. According to an article on Basque website Zikloland.com, Contador will not ride the Tour de San Juan, contrary to some rumours, but at the five-day race in the south of Spain.

Contador rode the Ruta del Sol for the first time in his career in 2015, where he won a stage and went on to finish second to Chris Froome in the overall classification. The Spaniard chose to return to the Volta ao Algarve this year for his season opener.

The 2017 Ruta del Sol takes place between February 15 to 19. The full route is not yet known, but organisers have confirmed that the final stage will take place between Setenil de las Bodegas and Coin. Alejandro Valverde beat Tejay van Garderen to win this year’s race, a record fourth overall success.

Contador’s full racing programme has not been cemented but, says Zikloland, is likely to follow a similar route to his 2016 campaign. Following the Ruta del Sol, he will head to Paris-Nice, the Volta a Catalunya and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

It will all form part of his build-up to the Tour de France, which he has repeatedly stated is his major target in 2017, while Bauke Mollema aims for the Giro d’Italia.