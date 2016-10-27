Quick-Step Floors steps up as title sponsor of WorldTour team

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen with his Quickstep boss Patrick Lefevere after his third win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Etixx - Quick-Step in their 2016 race kit (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 3 of 5 Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Etixx-QuickStep teammates Tony Martin and Julian Alaphilippe in a breakaway stage 16 Tour de France Image 5 of 5 Smiles from Philippe Gilbert in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step, the global wood, laminate and luxury vinyl flooring brand which has sponsored the Belgian WorldTour team run by Patrick Lefevere since 2003, will step back into the title role for the team for 2017.

"We are delighted that Quick-Step decided to take advantage of this opportunity and become the title sponsor of the team in the 2017 season," Lefevere said. "We have achieved many goals together and we are eager to keep doing so in 2017."

Etixx, the sports nutrition brand of former title sponsor Omega Pharma, which has been title sponsor the past two seasons, will no longer feature on the team's gear but will continue to supply the team with its products.

"I would like to thank Etixx for their support and underline that our relationship will go ahead, as Etixx will continue to supply the team with their high-quality products. Finally, I want to stress that the budget and the structure of the squad will remain unaltered in 2017."

The Quick-Step team finished the 2016 season as seventh best WorldTour team, and has fought to maintain its position in the hectic transfer season. Although it lost Tony Martin to Team Katusha, it gained Philippe Gilbert from BMC Racing.

The team also swapped Gianni Meersman for Dries Devenyns, and brought in Jack Bauer from Cannondale-Drapac, among others. Leaving are key Classics support riders Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Nikolas Maes and Stijn Vandenbergh.