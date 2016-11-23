FDJ signs new deal with Ale and reveals 2017 kit
Blue, white and red design stays
The FDJ team has revealed what appears to be its jersey for the 2017 season, after confirming a new deal with clothing manufacturer Alé.
Related Articles
The French squad announced a two-year deal with the Italian company, who will take over as kit supplier from B'Twin, who announced the end of their four-year partnership earlier this year.
Despite the new supplier, the new kit is markedly similar to that of 2016 and it takes more than a glance to establish any real changes, appearing like a game of spot the difference. Of course, the Alé logo has replaced B'Twin on the chest of the jersey. The red bands at the bottom of the shorts and on the sleeves are smaller, as is the FDJ logo on the shorts.
A white zip rather than blue one is about the only other discernible difference from 2016 to 2017.
There have been a few changes to the FDJ line-up for 2017, but Thibaut Pinot and Arnaud Démare will lead the team once again. New signings include Jacopo Guarnieri, Davide Cimolai and Tobias Ludvigsson.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy