Van Avermaet returns to training after surgery

Just over two weeks after having surgery on a broken ankle, Greg Van Avermaet is back on his bike. The Belgian has been able to complete his first training sessions on the rollers but is cautious about pushing himself this early on.

Van Avermaet suffered a non-displaced, distal left fibula fracture during a mountain bike training ride last month. He underwent a successful surgery just a few days later, a decision taken in order to speed up the recovery process. In a press release issued by his BMC Racing team, Van Avermaet explained that he has also used swimming as a way of maintaining his fitness.

"I was back riding today on the rollers and everything is going fine. When I ride easy on the rollers I don't have any pain, so I just have to not overdo it. It was a good session and I also went swimming so it's good to now be able to do something," said Van Avermaet.





BMC Racing chief medical officer Max Testa believes that Van Avermaet will be able to train on the road alongside his teammates when the team convenes in Denia, Spain for their winter training camp later this month.

"Greg has been resting as much as possible and his recovery is going as planned. Now that he has been given the green light to start riding on the rollers, Greg will begin to increase his training load day by day," said Testa.





Despite the injury, Van Avermaet has been busy and he was in Knokke-Heist on Wednesday night to pick up the Chrystal Bike (Kristallen Fiets) award. Last month, the Olympic Champion won his fifth Flandrien of the year award.