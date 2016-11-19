De Rosa unveils 2017 Nippo-Vini Fantini team bikes - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 One of the 2017 Nippo - Vini Fantini team bikes (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 15 2017 signing Julian Arredondo was on hand at the bike presentation. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 15 Ugo De Rosa with the Nippo - Vini Fantini 2017 team bike. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders relax near one of their 2017 De Rosa team bikes. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 15 Ugo De Rosa shows off one of the vintage machines in the De Rosa factory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders greet Ugo De Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders stand wirh Ugo De Rosa behind one of the 2017 team bikes. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini will be on the De Rosa Protos in striking orange team colours for 2017 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 15 2017 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders in the De Rosa factory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 15 Francesco Pelosi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 15 Ugo De Rosa and Cristiano De Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 15 Walking the floor of the De Rosa factory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 15 Another bike waiting in the De Rosa workshop (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders greet Ugo and Cristiano De Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 15 Nippo - Vini Fantini riders greet Ugo De Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Italian Pro Continental team Nippo-Vini Fantini officially started its 2017 campaign Friday evening with a team bike presentation at the De Rosa Factory of Cusano Milanino. Three generations of the De Rosa family - Ugo, Cristiano and Nicholas - greeted the riders and staff as the new Protos 2017 was unveiled in the team's colors.

"To open the doors of De Rosa Factory is a very special way to show how much history, passion and work there is behind an iconic product that made the history," said Cristiano De Rosa. "The New Protos 2017 is the result of years of work, research, design improved day after day. A very important project that merges all the important know how of 60 years of experience, with engineering, design and our capability to predict future needs.”

The team will now start its first training camp in Paderno Dugano, where riders will undergo medical testing and osteopathic visits. Although Damiano Cunego will continue to lead the team in 2017, Nippo-Vini Fantini has brought on Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai) for next season.