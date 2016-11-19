De Rosa unveils 2017 Nippo-Vini Fantini team bikes - Gallery
Team gathers at the De Rosa Factory for presentation, begins first training camp in Paderno Dugano
Italian Pro Continental team Nippo-Vini Fantini officially started its 2017 campaign Friday evening with a team bike presentation at the De Rosa Factory of Cusano Milanino. Three generations of the De Rosa family - Ugo, Cristiano and Nicholas - greeted the riders and staff as the new Protos 2017 was unveiled in the team's colors.
"To open the doors of De Rosa Factory is a very special way to show how much history, passion and work there is behind an iconic product that made the history," said Cristiano De Rosa. "The New Protos 2017 is the result of years of work, research, design improved day after day. A very important project that merges all the important know how of 60 years of experience, with engineering, design and our capability to predict future needs.”
The team will now start its first training camp in Paderno Dugano, where riders will undergo medical testing and osteopathic visits. Although Damiano Cunego will continue to lead the team in 2017, Nippo-Vini Fantini has brought on Julian Arredondo (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Drapac) and Ivan Santaromita (Skydive Dubai) for next season.
