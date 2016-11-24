Dimension Data reveal new kit for 2017

Image 1 of 10 The Dimension Data riders show off their 2017 kit (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 2 of 10 The three national champions jerseys (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 3 of 10 Riders autograph a Qhubeka bike (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 4 of 10 Mark Cavendish in the 2017 Dimension Data colours (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 5 of 10 The rear of the 2017 Dimension Data jersey (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 6 of 10 Mark Cavendish in the 2017 Dimension Data colours (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 7 of 10 Serge Pauwels is pleased with the new kit (Image credit: @sergepauwels on Twitter) Image 8 of 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen in his new Nowegian champion's Dimension Data jersey (Image credit: @uctcyclingteam on Twitter) Image 9 of 10 Mark Cavendish modelling the new Dimension Data kit (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 10 of 10 The shorts (Image credit: @TeamDiData on Twitter)

The Dimension Data team have unveiled their 2017 kit during their training camp in Cape Town, South Africa, with Mark Cavendish and the team showing off the new colours.

The clothing is again made by Oakley, with black replacing the white section on the upper part of the jersey to better highlight a bigger Dimension Data logo.

The lower half of the jersey remains white with a green band separating the new colours. The shorts are all black, with green touches on the collar and sleeves creating a modern look. Mark Cavendish has rainbow bands on his sleeves indicating he is a former world champion.

The Dimension Data logo dominates the front of the jersey and the shorts, with Deloitte on the side panels and wine brand Nederburg on the rear of the shorts.

The hand is subtly printed on the green band of the 2017 jersey and symbolizes the children who receive help from the team through the amount of awareness the riders are able to raise for Qhubeka. The team is helping Qhubeka's new call to action #DoYourPart, an innovative way to contribute to the charity. Supporters can now fund single parts or a complete bike to help mobilise people in Africa.

28 rider roster for 2017

The riders and staff at Dimension Data have been preparing for the new season in Cape Town with a series of meetings and events with sponsors. Some riders have begun training and completed medical check-ups for the new season, while directeurs sportifs have planned the 2017 racing calendar.

"2016 was a year that fulfilled many dreams and out-performed our expectations as a team, with our partners and the Qhubeka charity," team manager Doug Ryder said as the new kit was unveiled in Cape Town.

"Our goal for 2017 is to be even better together, better in the way we integrate as teammates, better with our partners and better connected to our fans. With this team of incredible individuals we look forward to building on our successes of this year.“

The 2017 Dimension Data team will have a 28-rider roster with athletes from 12 different nations. New signings include Britain's Scott Thwaites from Bora, the USA's Ben King from Cannondale-Drapac, talented young Australian Ben O'Connor and South Africa's Ryan Gibbons, who steps up from the Dimension Data development squad. Australia's Lachlan Morton is back at WorldTour level after racing with Jelly Belly in the USA and boosts the team's stage race ability. Matt Brammeier, Theo Bos, Songezo Jim and Kanstantsin Siutsou have all left the team.

Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings, Edvald Boasson, Omar Fraile and Nathan Haas are again team leaders, with Serge Pauwels, Mark Renshaw, Bernhard Eisel and Kristian Sbaragli again key riders in the roster.

If Dimension Data's WorldTour status is confirmed for 2017, the team will make its season debut at the Tour Down Under in Australia in mid-January.