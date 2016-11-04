Movistar unveil new Endura kit for 2017

Image 1 of 7 Nairo Quintana shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 7 Andrey Amador shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 7 Richard Carapaz shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 7 Alex Dowsett shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 7 Alejandro Valverde shows off the 2017 Movistar kit (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 6 of 7 Riders will have their Twitter handles on the back of their jerseys (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 7 of 7 The rear of the jersey features visibility elements at the bottom (Image credit: Movistar Team)

The Movistar team has unveiled the new jersey its riders, including Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, will wear in the 2017 season.

The Spanish team's kit is made by the Scottish company Endura and the new design was revealed, as was the case with Team Sky and Castelli, at the Rouleur Classic event in London on Friday. Joining Endura boss Jim McFarlane on stage was Alex Dowsett, the team's only British rider.

The 2017 kit retains the dark blue and lime green colourway, but sees the 'M' logo amplified, dominating the front and rear of the jersey. The actual word 'Movistar' has been removed from both sides, appearing only on the collar and the sides.

The design cuts out most of the white that appeared on the 2016 jersey, with the trim on the sleeves now green, and the striking white pocket section on the rear now the same dark blue. The visibility provided by that pocket section has been maintained with a couple of white lines leading into a white Endura logo, and a small fluorescent green strip at the very bottom.

The logo of Telefonica, parent company of mobile phone network Movistar, has been replaced on the sleeve by that of O2, another of its subsidiaries. Also, each rider will have his Twitter handle printed on the back of the jersey above the 'M' logo.

"All our staff, along with the testing support we enjoy, have helped ensure the kit we provide to the team fulfils their aerodynamic needs at the same time as taking care of all the necessary details to be both comfortable and functional," said McFarlane.

"We have worked closely with Movistar's riders and technical staff to refine the designs and ensure everything is 100 per cent optimised. As was the case in previous years, it's not just the graphic design that has changed; it's much more."

Endura has collaborated for some time with the Drag2Zero company in order to optimise the aerodynamics of its kit, and the 2017 design is a result of testing in the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 wind tunnel.

"Being able to test the changes in one of the world's best wind tunnels, and make use of Endura's experience in making fabrics and clothing, we've managed to improve both the standard kits and the skinsuits, the latter having contributed to an impressive string of time trial results for Movistar Team over the last three seasons," read the announcement from Movistar.

Flick through the photos above to see the jersey from different angles and modelled by the riders.