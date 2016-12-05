Vaughters on Phinney, Danielson and Cannondale-Drapac - Podcast

Cannondale-Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters in early-2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, editor Daniel Benson talks to Cannondale-Drapac team manager Jonathan Vaughters.

The American relives his team's 2016 season, which he admits was ‘quiet’ despite finishing higher in the WorldTour rankings than they ever have before. He tells us how Pierre Rolland earned his respect and the impact Andrew Talansky's decision to miss the Tour de France had on their ambitions.

Next year will see a few changes in the team's line-up, with Taylor Phinney, Sep Vanmarcke, Hugh Carthy and Brendan Canty, among others, signing for 2017. Vaughters explains that his aim had been to bolster his Classics line-up, where he sees opportunities for success next season, and expresses his regret at losing riders such as Ramunas Navardauskas and Jack Bauer.

He also talks about his hopes for Phinney, and his belief that the 26-year-old can return to top form after his crash in 2014.

Finally, Vaughters discusses his team's ambition to race clean, and how close he came to leaving it all behind after Tom Danielson tested positive for testosterone.

