Bahrain-Merida reveals new jersey

Image 1 of 5 Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain with the new Bahrain Merida kit and bike (Image credit: Instagram) Image 2 of 5 Bahrain-Merida's new Scicon bike bags (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 5 Bahrain-Merida team unveil the three Merida - the Scultura, the Reacto, and the Warp (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 5 Bahrain-Merida team unveil the three Merida - the Scultura, the Reacto, and the Warp (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali at the Bahrain Merida camp (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Bahrain-Merida patron Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain has posted a sneak preview of the team's kit for their debut season on his social media. Following the announcement on Friday that the team was one of the 17 awarded WorldTour status for 2017, the Bahraini prince posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account with one of the team's bikes, the Merida Reacto, with the jersey draped over the top tube.

In the photo, Prince Nasser also appears to be wearing the team's casual wear, which is made by Joma. The kit, which is produced by Sportful – the kit supplier of the soon to be defunct Tinkoff squad – is predominantly red with a green and a black stripe across the chest. The green stripe is a nod to secondary sponsor and bike supplier Merida.

Underneath the stripes is a gold pattern, while the sleeves appear to be navy blue. A similar design has been carried over to their bike and kit bags, which are to be made by Scicon and were revealed earlier this week.

The Bahrain-Merida team has almost completed its line-up with the latest signing Janez Brakjovic their penultimate one. Vincenzo Nibali will lead the team's Grand Tour ambitions and has confirmed that he will ride the Giro d'Italia in 2017.