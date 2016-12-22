Bahrain-Merida's Rovinj training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Paolo Slongo checks the files as Vincenzo Nibali undergoes a medical test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Plenty of socks for the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 A front view of Nibali's bike with his gold SRM power meter head unit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 SRM crankset with Shimano Dura Ace rings for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 A rear view look at the Scultura (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 A year's worth of team kit for Bahrain-Merida is ready to be handed out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 Scicon provide bike and shoe bags for the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 The Merida bikes are ready to roll (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 23 The riders enjoy a moment in the sun before a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 23 The riders will have to wait until January 1 to ride in the new team kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Australian Heinrich Haussler is riding his new Merida bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura for 2017 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Another look at the new team issue Merida's (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 23 Another look at the Sportful goods the team will be wearing in 2017 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 23 One of the last ride for the team before they are all kitted out on the Bahrain-Merida jerseys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 Last minute directions before the roll out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 The riders roll out for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Franco Pellizotti gets tested at the camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 While some riders were on the bike, others were receiving massages and talking with staff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Niccolò Bonifazio mid-way through his test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Manuele Boaro does his medical test (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Paolo Slongo let's Vincenzo Nibali know he needs to work harder! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 The Bahrain-Merida team car will be hard to miss (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Bahrain-Merida team have come together for a second training camp in Croatia ahead of its debut season in the WorldTour as its riders finalise plans and programmes for the early-season. Team leader Vincenzo Nibali was on hand at the camp in Rovinj as he and his 26 teammates underwent final medical checks and completed several training rides.

Along with the full 27-rider roster, all 45 staff members of Bahrain-Merida were present at the training camp based out of the Long Hotel.

The riders also received early christmas presents with full Sportful team kit divvied up and handed out although it won't be seen until January 1.

