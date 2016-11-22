Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 The Nippo-Vini Fantini team out for a run (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 12 Damiano Cunego gets a once over (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 12 Alan Marangoni off the back of the group (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 12 Ivan Santaromita and Iuri Filosi (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 12 Testing out the climbing legs (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 12 The Nippo-Vini Fantini team go running in their cycling kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 12 A few members of the team gather together for a photo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 12 Riders and staff talk before going out for a run (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 12 Ivan Santaromita talks 2017 plans with members of his new team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 12 Julian Arredondo gets looked after by the physio (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 12 Julian Arredondo gets weighed (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 12 Julian Arredondo discusses his 2017 plans with the team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Nippo-Vini Fantini descended on Paderno Dugnano to the north of Milan for their first get together ahead of the 2017 season. Damiano Cunego and his new teammates Julian Arredondo and Ivan Santaromita were present along with many other members of the Italian team.

During the training camp last week, the riders took part in some medical tests, discussed their goals for 2017 and braved the cold weather for a riverside run in their cycling kit.

Nippo-Vini Fantini has had a busy off season, signing nine new riders for 2017 including Arredondo, Santaromita, Marco Canola and Alan Marangoni. At 35, Cunego will be one of the most experienced members of the squad. In an interview with L'Arena, Cunego confirmed that he would begin his season in February and said that the team would once again aim for a wildcard at the Giro d'Italia.

The team will have another, bigger, training camp at the start of next month either in Sicily or Pescara on the Adriatic coast.