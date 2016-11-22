Nippo-Vini Fantini training camp - Gallery
Italian team meets up in Paderno Dugnano
Nippo-Vini Fantini descended on Paderno Dugnano to the north of Milan for their first get together ahead of the 2017 season. Damiano Cunego and his new teammates Julian Arredondo and Ivan Santaromita were present along with many other members of the Italian team.
During the training camp last week, the riders took part in some medical tests, discussed their goals for 2017 and braved the cold weather for a riverside run in their cycling kit.
Nippo-Vini Fantini has had a busy off season, signing nine new riders for 2017 including Arredondo, Santaromita, Marco Canola and Alan Marangoni. At 35, Cunego will be one of the most experienced members of the squad. In an interview with L'Arena, Cunego confirmed that he would begin his season in February and said that the team would once again aim for a wildcard at the Giro d'Italia.
The team will have another, bigger, training camp at the start of next month either in Sicily or Pescara on the Adriatic coast.
