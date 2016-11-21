Orica-BikeExchange winery ride - Gallery
Day out with the Australian team at Mitchelton Wines
The Orica-BikeExchange and Orica-AIS teams continued the annual end-of-season tradition of gathering at Mitchelton Wines in the Victorian town of Nagambie for a day with its fans, supporters and sponsors this weekend. The majority of the Australian riders on both teams were in attendance for the day that provided both teams with the opportunity of its first meeting ahead of the new season.
The event also provided the chance to tackle either a 69km or 139km course with riders from both teams through the Nagambie lakes and Strathbogie ranges that surround Mitchelton Wines. After the ride, the team and riders made the most of the entertainment on offer at the winery, which is owned by Orica team owner Gerry Ryan, and relax in the shade as temperatures crept into the mid-thirties celsius.
Cyclists who participated in the rides were also free to mingle and chat with the professional riders in a relaxed atmosphere. There were also 'Q and A' sessions held with most of the riders for the crowd to enjoy with former professional Scott McGory the MC for the day.
For a closer look at the day, click or swipe through the gallery above.
