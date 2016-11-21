Orica-BikeExchange winery ride - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 The Orica-BikeExchange and Orica-AIS teams pose for a photo (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 2 of 14 Australian champion Amanda Spratt and Orica-AIS teammate Alexandra Manly smile for the camer (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 3 of 14 The Orica-BikeExchange riders assemble for a photo at the Winery ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 4 of 14 Dan Jones, the man behind the 'backstage pass' videos, interviews a young fan (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 5 of 14 Mat Hayman was a man in demand (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 6 of 14 Some young fans get their photo with Mat Hayman (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 7 of 14 After the long ride, it's time to relax (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 8 of 14 Smoothies were on offer but only via pedal power (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 9 of 14 After the ride, time to enjoy the Mitchelton Winery surrounds (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 10 of 14 Simon Gerrans and Mat Hayman lead one of the groups during the ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 11 of 14 Mat Hayman and a group during the Winery Ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 12 of 14 Luke Durbridge with a group out on the ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 13 of 14 Sarah Roy heads out for the ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange) Image 14 of 14 The Orica riders and riders head out for a ride (Image credit: Con Chronis/Orica-BikeExchange)

The Orica-BikeExchange and Orica-AIS teams continued the annual end-of-season tradition of gathering at Mitchelton Wines in the Victorian town of Nagambie for a day with its fans, supporters and sponsors this weekend. The majority of the Australian riders on both teams were in attendance for the day that provided both teams with the opportunity of its first meeting ahead of the new season.

The event also provided the chance to tackle either a 69km or 139km course with riders from both teams through the Nagambie lakes and Strathbogie ranges that surround Mitchelton Wines. After the ride, the team and riders made the most of the entertainment on offer at the winery, which is owned by Orica team owner Gerry Ryan, and relax in the shade as temperatures crept into the mid-thirties celsius.

Cyclists who participated in the rides were also free to mingle and chat with the professional riders in a relaxed atmosphere. There were also 'Q and A' sessions held with most of the riders for the crowd to enjoy with former professional Scott McGory the MC for the day.

